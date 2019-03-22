English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shekhar Kapur: Cost of Multiplexes is Driving People to Online Platforms
Shekhar Kapur made the comment in response to filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s complaint that he couldn’t find the shows of Vasan Bala's latest film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota on Bookmyshow.
A file photo of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says the soaring costs of multiplexes are driving filmmakers to digital platforms and with the high prices the theatres are ultimately killing themselves.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted that he wanted to watch director Vasan Bala's film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in theatres, but no show was available in multiplexes.
"Missed preview of the Vasan Bala madness called Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Thought I'd buy tickets and celebrate his first theatrical release at cinema halls. Looks like the multiplex bullies have prevailed for now—the film doesn't show up on Bookmyshow. True Ronnie Screwvala?" Mehta tweeted.
Replying, Kapur tweeted on Thursday, "Saw Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota at Macao Film Festival. Audience could not stop cheering. Cost of multiplexes driving people to online platforms. All new/best directors in India are finding that a better option. Theatres are ultimately killing themselves."
The story of a young boy who suffers from a rare disorder which doesn’t let him feel physical pain, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi in pivotal roles. After having a successful run at film festivals around the world, it released in theatres on March 21.
Missed preview of the @Vasan_Bala madness called #MardKoDardNahiHota. Thought I'd buy tickets and celebrate his first theatrical release at the cinema halls. Looks like the multiplex bullies have prevailed for now - the film doesn't show up on @bookmyshow. True @RonnieScrewvala ?— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 20, 2019
Saw #MardKoDardNahinHota at Macao Film Festival. Audience could not stop cheering. Cost of Multiplexes driving people to online platforms. All new/best directors in India are finding that a better option. Theatres are ultimately killing themselves @RonnieScrewvala @mehtahansal https://t.co/bAn11BYobo— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 21, 2019
