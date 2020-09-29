Shekhar Kapur is the New President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, Masoom and Mr India, has been appointed the new President of Film and Television Institute of India Society (FTII Society) and the Chairman of FTII Governing Council. The ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday announced Kapur’s appointment.

Kapur's tenure will be till March 3, 2023.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted about the appointment. He wrote, "Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII."

Kapur, whose family came to India after the partition, burst out on the Indian film scene after his successful family drama, Masoom, in 1983, but his nation-wide fame came with Mr India (1987). The film was noticed for its futuristic approach and a different style of filmmaking. Also, this was a brave stance on making a sci-fi film in Hindi.

His international acclaim came with 1994 film Bandit Queen, which was based on the life of Phoolan Devi. Elizabeth (1998), a biographical drama, established him as a filmmaker of international repute. Passage, a short film in 2009, is his last directorial project.

A reciepient of Padma Shri in 2000, Kapur was a chartered accountant before turning an actor and filmmaker. He has worked in severl TV shows and films as an actor. His last appearance as actor was in Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018.