Shekhar Kapur Jokes of Casting This Actor in 'Masoom' Sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has a wonderful suggestion for fellow filmmakers. If anyone is planning to make a sequel to his Masoom, then the casting of the cute kid Rahul is going to be super easy, believes the director himself.

In the complex family drama of 1983, a father of two girls discovers that he has a son from an extramarital affair. The casting of Jugal Hansraj as Rahul had wowed almost every film goer. After all, he had perfectly fit the part of an innocent child.

Although the director has mentioned that he has no intentions of making a sequel, Kapur has already found the next Rahul who is “even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom”.



This cute child is none other than Jugal and wife Jasmine’s son Sidak. Sharing a picture of Sidak with his parents, Kapur wrote, “Anyone looking to make a sequel to Masoom, needs to look no further for the cast! Even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom, is his wife Jasmine and Jugal’s son. Sidak (sic).”



Kapur, the director of classic such as Elizabeth, Mr India and Bandit Queen, mentioned that the family lives in New York now and recalled how difficult it was for him to convince little Jugal to play the part in the movie.

“Jugal, i don’t know if you remember what a run around you gave me to do the part. I saw you in the Amul Dada commercial, and it took me months to convince you to act in the movie,” he wrote.