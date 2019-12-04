Shekhar Kapur Returns as Director with Ibis Trilogy
After his 2016 film, The Science of Compassion, Mr India director Shekhar Kapur will be back as a helmer for a historical fiction series based on Amitav Ghosh's Ibis Trilogy.
A file photo of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
At 73, Shekhar Kapur is all set to return as the director of a new project. The filmmaker will reunite with Elizabeth writer Michael Hirst for a new series titled Ibis Trilogy, based on novelist Amitav Ghosh's historical fiction trilogy of the same name.
"Really excited by the script by Micheal Hirst for Ibis Trilogy. Micheal and I last worked together on Elizabeth, and since then he has become the world's most successful series writer on TV," Kapur tweeted.
Hirst, known for his work on the shows Vikings and The Tudors, will draft the screenplay for Ibis Trilogy, a series adaptation that depicts the lives of vivid characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China, and including the Opium Wars, reports variety.com.
"Amitav Ghosh's books brilliantly bring out the vast epic and emotional tale of opium, from its beginnings in India where it is grown and onto China where it is pushed by drug lords. The story also follows the journeys of indentured labour from India to colonies around the world and tells the intriguing tales of people from India, America and China at a time when modern history was being formed," said Kapur.
Kapur debuted in the Indian film industry as an actor in the 1974 Ishq Ishq Ishq, directed by his uncle Dev Anand. After his careeer as an actor did not take off, he made his first film Masoom, starring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar, based on Erich Segal’s Man, Woman and Child. He is best known internationally for film's like Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Four Feathers, Passage, The Bandit Queen, Mr India and others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details
- Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Voice Assistant For Low-Powered Devices
- Twitter Trends with #SatyamevaJayate and Memes as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail
- No, Calling Rape Victims and Survivors 'Nirbhaya' is Not as Empowering as You Think
- BBC News Presenter Refers to Booker Winner Bernardine Evaristo as 'Another Author', Twitter Erupts