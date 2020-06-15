Shekhar Kapur Says What Happened to Sushant Singh Rajput is 'Karma of People Who Let Him Down'

Filmmaker Shehkhar Kapur, who was planning to make his ambitious project Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Monday that he was aware of the pain the actor was going through. He blamed his death on the 'Karma' of the people who let the actor down.

A day after Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment, Shekhar said that he hoped the actor would weep on his shoulders because of the pain he was going through.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," he posted.

Sushant was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

After the news of the Chhichhore actor's death broke, Shekhar tweeted, "Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this ...but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that..."

Paani got shelved in 2015 after Yash Raj Films backed out as the producers. In a tweet in 2016, the filmmaker had written, "Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I've never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did."

In a 2017 interview with DNA, Sushant was asked how long did he wait for Paani to take off. "That was 11 months of the second year since making a debut. I did three films before that in one year and then I just had one year of doing nothing. But I shouldn't say I wasn't doing anything, because I was spending time with Shekhar and that did a lot for me. After waiting for nine months, in the tenth month, I got to know that it won't happen. I waited for another month, so I would get another film but it didn't happen," he had said.

