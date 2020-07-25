Shekhar Kapur Shares Research Pic From His Unmade Movie Paani With Sushant Singh Rajput; See Here

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star in Shekhar Kapur's most ambitious project, Paani, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), with whom the late actor previously worked in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). Kapur's Paani would have been Sushant's third film with the banner, but YRF reportedly backed out of the project later.

Now, Kapur has shared an unseen picture from the research bank for Paani. Tweeting the photo, Kapur wrote, "Shot 12 years ago. Part of a huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful."

Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful. pic.twitter.com/KCilzj5DOc — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 25, 2020

Kapur even revealed that he and Andrew Nichol, the director and writer of Justin Timberlake-starrer 'In Time,' "used to have long discussions on Paani."

"In fact, he was at one point going to write Paani with me," Kapur added.

Earlier, Kapur tweeted that whenever Paani sees the light of day, he will dedicate the film to Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34.

Taking to Twitter, the director said he would love to make the film with partners who "walk in humility, not in arrogance."

"If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant," he wrote.

The filmmaker had previously said that he was "devastated" when Paani was put on the back burner.

"I was devastated as I was passionate about the project. I had it with me for 15 years. I was working on it for so long. It was draining, it was art. It was not like if not this, I will make something else. When I saw Sushant I felt he is the guy," the 74-year-old director said during a Masterclass at the 2017 edition of the International Film Festival of India.