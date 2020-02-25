Shekhar Kapur Shares Throwback Pic from Masoom Sets, Remembers Iconic Song 'Lakdi Ki Kathi'

Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is known for some of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. It seems Shekhar has also donned other lesser-known roles on his sets. On Tuesday, the 74-year old director shared a throwback picture from his movie 1983-Masoom.

He captioned it, “Remember the song, Lakdi Ki Kaathi from Masoom? You didn’t know I was the Ghoda in that song, did you? And you thought all the Director does is direct…! Thank you @thejugalhansraj for these memories of the shoot for #masoom...”

The picture was originally shared by actor Jugal Hansraj, who played the role of child artist in the movie. “Behind the scenes - Fond memories of Masoom days with the one and only @shekharkapur,” he wrote.

Actress Urmila Matondkar can also be seen in the snap, sitting behind the other two child artists. She also commented on the pictures shared by Jugal. “Awww… such lovely pics Jugal.”



One of the pictures show the ensemble cast, including Urmila, Jugal, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, with the filmmaker.

Masoom is one of the dearest movies to Shekhar as it marked his directorial debut. The movie was an adaptation of 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. He has also directed a number of renowned movies like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth and Mr India.