Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It to Open Second Red Sea Film Festival on Dec 1

Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? will open the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 1. This was announced the other day.

The movie stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. Sliding between London and Lahore, love and friendship, tradition and iconoclasm, What’s Love Got to Do with It? is a cross-cultural British romantic comedy that follows a moviemaker who decides to document her best friend’s journey towards an arranged marriage.

Another entry with an Indian connection will be Pan Nalin’s The Last Film Show – which has been described as the ode to cinema and a nostalgic account of love. In the Gujarati language, it was India’s submission for the 2023 Oscars.

The Festival’s closing work is the world premiere of Valley Road from award-winning Saudi writer and director Khaled Fahd, starring Hamad Farhan, Naif Khalaf, and Aseel Omran. An uplifting and enchanting feature that follows Ali who is perceived by his family and the people of the beautiful Saudi Arabian mountain village where he lives, Alwadi, as having a disability. Only his older sister, Siham, recognises that his difference is part of him. The movie beautifully explores human values.

The Festival will feature 131 features and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages from both established and emerging talent, and will host 34 world premieres, 17 Arab premieres and 47 MENA (Middle East North Africa) premieres, with a number of directors and actors in attendance for many of the entries.

Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone has been chosen to lead the jury of the Red Sea Features Competition. The three-time Academy award winner is behind some of the all-time masterpieces of cinema, including Scarface, The Doors, Wall Street, JFK, Midnight Express, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, Nixon and Natural Born Killers.

A Press Note from the Festival has this to say: The Red Sea Competition will showcase the highest creative achievements from moviemakers in its Feature and Shorts Competition sections. The line-up of 26 shorts and 15 features showcases an incredible array of talent across both the Arab, African and Asian world, presenting some of the most exciting, unique and impressive work produced in the past year.”

The Festival has set a series of in-conversation events with moviemakers including Gurinder Chadha, Fatih Akin, Kaouther Ben Hania, and Egyptian actors Mona Zaki and Hussein Fahmy.

“Twenty Years after the global smash hit Bend it Like Beckham writer and director Gurinder Chadha will take to the stage to discuss her illustrious career and how movies became a cultural phenomenon. Gurinder Chadha, is one of the UK’s most respected filmmakers, and was awarded an O.B.E. in 2006 for her services to the British movie industry. She was the first-ever British-Asian woman to direct a full-length feature with her 1993 Bhaji on the Beach, whichwent on to gross almost £60 million at the box office, alongside receiving global critical acclaim for its wit, coming-of-age relatability and its uniquely authentic taste.”

The Festival runs till December 10.

