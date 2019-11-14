Shekhar Ravjiani Pays Rs 1672 for 3 Egg Whites, Twitter Calls it ‘Eggtremely Shocking’

After Rahul Bose in July this year, it’s Bollywood music composer Shekhar Ravjiani’s turn to pay a huge amount for small things. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Ravjiani attached a bill that shows Rs 1672 as the cost of three egg whites. He tweeted, “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an exorbitant meal!”

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

Shekhar is half of the popular Vishal-Shekhar duo. He started his career in music composing in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and has made music for films such as Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Sultan and most recently War. He has also acted opposite Sonam Kapoor in Neerja.

Earlier, Bose had ordered two bananas while working out at the gym of JW Marriott in Chandigarh, and had received a bill of Rs 442.5. He later put out the bill on Twitter.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

In Ravjiani’s case, the price is even more shocking. A Twitter user suggested the composer to go for local ‘thela’ where he could get one egg for as less as Rs 6.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

ANDAaaz apna apna Ye toh eggtremely shocking hai — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 14, 2019

हमारे वहां राजू अंडे वाला 6 रुपये का एक उबला अंडा देता है , मस्त छोटी छोटी प्याज, हरी मिर्च, धनिया और काला नमक डाल के ❣️ — Vikram RaNa (@VIKRAMRANA3) November 14, 2019

The service charge of 5% is maybe for the chicken which laid the eggs — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) November 14, 2019

Might be Ostrich's Eggs!! — Anant (@itsKhandekar) November 14, 2019

Itne me toh 13 tray aa jati eggs ki ... Ghr pr boil krke khate bhai aaram se — amit choudhary (@amitchoudhary58) November 14, 2019

Sone k ande? — Sanjay Vyas (@sanwat) November 14, 2019

