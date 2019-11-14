Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shekhar Ravjiani Pays Rs 1672 for 3 Egg Whites, Twitter Calls it ‘Eggtremely Shocking’

In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Ravjiani attached a bill that shows Rs 1672 as the cost of three egg whites.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shekhar Ravjiani Pays Rs 1672 for 3 Egg Whites, Twitter Calls it ‘Eggtremely Shocking’
Image: Twitter

After Rahul Bose in July this year, it’s Bollywood music composer Shekhar Ravjiani’s turn to pay a huge amount for small things. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Ravjiani attached a bill that shows Rs 1672 as the cost of three egg whites. He tweeted, “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an exorbitant meal!”

Shekhar is half of the popular Vishal-Shekhar duo. He started his career in music composing in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and has made music for films such as Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Sultan and most recently War. He has also acted opposite Sonam Kapoor in Neerja.

Earlier, Bose had ordered two bananas while working out at the gym of JW Marriott in Chandigarh, and had received a bill of Rs 442.5. He later put out the bill on Twitter.

In Ravjiani’s case, the price is even more shocking. A Twitter user suggested the composer to go for local ‘thela’ where he could get one egg for as less as Rs 6.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram