Shekhar Suman Calls Out Bollywood Celebs for Keeping Mum About Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Actor Shekhar Suman started a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' to pressurize the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. He has been very vocal post the actor's death and has been constantly asking people to stand up for the deceased.

In a recent tweet, the actor called out Bollywood celebs who have kept mum about the case, alleging they did not consider Sushant as one of their own. He asked the members from the film fraternity to step up and raise their voice for Sushant and help him get justice.

"Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain, Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain, Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha, Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha, Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein, Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein #justiceforSushantforum (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Recently, he had urged everyone to remember the late actor in their prayers on his one-month death anniversary. “On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n postivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever,” he tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. The actor did not leave a suicide note.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).