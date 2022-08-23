Shekhar Suman ‘Excited’ About Comeback Web Series AK-47

After a long gap, Shekhar Suman is all set to entertain his fans and followers with his acting. The actor will be seen in a web series AK-47 in which he is essaying the role of a politician from Bihar. Along with Shekhar Suman, Ravi Kishan and Radhika Apte will also be seen in the web series, which revolves around crime, student politics and politics.

An excited Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to share his happiness about the project. He talked about his role and tweeted, “I am looking forward to my web series “AK-47” which is about to release soon. I am excited as an actor regarding my role in it. I play a politician from Bihar who changed the course of politics during the 90s.”

Check out the tweet here:

Im looking forward to my web series "AK-47" which is about to release soon.i'm excited as an actor regarding my role in it.I play a politician from Bihar who changed the course of politics during the 90's. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 22, 2022

Shashie Vermaa is the writer and producer of the web series. He commented on Shekhar Suman’s tweet and wrote, “Yes Shekhar Suman sir, we all are eagerly waiting, fingers crossed. It was nice working with a versatile actor like you and the wonderful team.” The actor replied to him by writing, “You have done a great job Shashie. Wishing you more laurels in future.”

Yes @shekharsuman7 sir, we all are eagerly waiting, fingers crossed . It was nice working with versatile actor like you and the wonderful team. — Shashie Vermaa (@vermaa_shashie) August 22, 2022

The web series will also feature Rahul Bagga, Jay Soni and Anirudd Dave in pivotal roles and will show a glimpse of Bihar and Jharkhand.

In an interview with Indulge Express, Shekhar Suman talked about the project and said, “I play a known politician who I don’t want to name but I know people would understand. He has a nice image outside but he was a sinister man and the one pulling the strings behind some major events that shook the country. He was behind many assassinations and killings. But they say people would go to any length in politics to be on that chair. I think this show is going to open new doors for me.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here