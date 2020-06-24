Shekhar Suman Forms Forum to Pressurize CBI Inquiry Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Shekhar Suman has started a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' to pressurize the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The forum would also be a front to fight against the 'mafias' in the industry, he said.

The actor sought support from his followers as he made the announcement on Twitter. He said he was disappointed that a "strong-willed and intelligent" actor like Sushant Singh Rajput had to take such a drastic step.

He tweeted, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support (sic)."

Shekhar also hinted that a few of the celebrities are hiding the real truth, and thus, he would start the forum to try and expose them. Sushant's death has reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood, with many celebs speaking out on the issue.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. The actor did not leave a suicide note. Shekhar said he thought there was more than meets the eye in this case.

"It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye (sic)," he tweeted.

Here are some more of his tweets on the issue:

Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed.Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished.Bihar Zindabaad. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 22, 2020

Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020



