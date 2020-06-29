Shekhar Suman Off To Bihar To Urge CM Nitish Kumar To Launch CBI Inquiry Into Sushant's Suicide

Shekhar Suman has taken to Twitter to inform fans that he is flying from Mumbai to Patna, Bihar to meet late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family, and CM Nitish Kumar to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the suicide of the Kai Po Che star.

"I'm going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar," Shekhar Suman posted on his unverified Twitter account.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. However, Shekhar Suman, who also belongs to Bihar, has been claiming that the late actor didn't die by suicide, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

In fact, Shekhar has also started a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' to pressurise the government to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The forum would also be a front to fight against the 'mafias' in the industry, he said. The actor sought support from his followers as he made the announcement on Twitter. He said he was disappointed that a "strong-willed and intelligent" actor like Sushant Singh Rajput had to take such a drastic step.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police received the final postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput which reportedly mentioned the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play."

