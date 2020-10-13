Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput Case: We Should Maintain Dignity, Stop Vilifying His Image

Actor Shekhar Suman, who is one of the most vocal voices demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has urged fans to maintain dignity in the late actor's demise. Suman said that many people have been tarnishing the late actor's image.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Suman said, “A dead man cannot speak for himself. Now it’s been said he was a drug addict, that he would move from one woman to another… Why are we pushing him into the dark corners? I am not prepared to hear that you’re fighting for someone who was a drug addict. We should maintain dignity in his death and stop vilifying his image, tearing him into shreds is wrong. Let’s leave it to God now. The power above us all will do justice. Let’s be satisfied, at least we fought tooth and nail." The actor added that he would like to remember Sushant as a bright boy who unfortunately is no more.

The actor also talked about the recent AIIMS report which has ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's death. Suman said that he feels that there is "more" to the case, but respects the importance of evidence. He said that even though people are upset with one of the doctors in the team, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the rest were chosen by authority. The dictors are saying what they found on the basis of evidence. He added that there are billions of cases in this world that have gone unsolved and many times innocent people were sent to the gallows. However, he said that miracles do happen in such cases and added that social media helps people vent their doubts and apprehensions.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.