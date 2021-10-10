Shekhar Suman Says Shah Rukh Khan was Only Actor Who Visited Him When His Elder Son Died

Shekhar Suman has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan being arrested in a drug seizure case. Many other Bollywood stars have shown their solidarity towards King Khan, and now Shekhar Suman has recalled a personal incident to show that he is with SRK too at his hour of crisis. When Shekhar had lost his elder son at age 11, Shah Rukh was the only actor who had visited him and comforted him.

Extending his support towards SRK and family, Shekhar tweeted, “My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent i can totally understand what they are going thru.It’s not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk."

Shekhar recalled how SRK was him during his period of extreme grief. “When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk," he further tweeted.

After a court refused him bail in a drug seizure case, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s elder son, was sent to the Arthur Road prison on Friday. He is spending the weekend in a quarantine cell of the prison as the Sessions Court, where they bail appeal needs to be filed, wasn’t working on October 9, which is the second Saturday of the month. On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan to 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended.

