Shekhar Suman Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Being Used to Settle Personal Scores

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the leading voices demanding justice for the late Sushant Singh Rajput, said that the actor's death has been used to settle personal scores by some people. He asked people to have a heart and fight for justice.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Our focus has to be just ONE thing. #CBIEnquiryForSSR. I feel his death is being used to settle personal scores, create fake stories for commercial purposes, useless TV debates, enemities, accusations and endless allegations. Have a heart. Just fight for justice.”

He also promised fans that he will hold a candlelight march for Sushant the day justice will be delivered. "I promise you that the day justice is delivered, I will walk the streets with all of you with placards thanking 'The Govt. of India' and 'The Ppl of India'. We will hold a peaceful candle march in memory of Sushant. #CBIEnquiryForSSR #justice," he tweeted.

Shekhar Suman had previously said that he thought Sushant's suicide was "more than what meets the eye." The actor had also demanded to know why the late actor's duplicate key was missing on the day of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

