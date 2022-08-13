Shekhar Suman Shares Positive Health Update for Raju Srivastava: ‘Moved His Fingers, Shoulders’

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering from a heart attack, is now showing improvement in his health. His colleagues Shekhar Suman and Sunil Pal shared some positive health updates for the comedian.

Taking to his Twitter, Shekhar Suman revealed that Raju Srivastava is showing improvement in his health and has in fact shown movement. He tweeted, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying🙏🙏🙏.” See the tweet here:

Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 12, 2022

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared update on Raju’s health. He shaed a video on Instagram, where he said, “We are all worried over Raju bhai’s health. There have been a lot of rumours being made about him. The latest news that I received from his family is that he is recovering well due to our prayers. The speed of his recovery is slow but he is getting better. All of you please pray for him with all your heart. He is taking medicine, there is a team of 11 doctors working on him. All the politicians in the country have personally come forward to help him. If God wants, Raju bhai will be back with us soon.” See the video here:

The comedian is on ventilator. Earlier, his family released a statement which read, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Raju Srivastava gained prominence with the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Consequently, he also acted in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He had also participated in Bigg Boss 3.

