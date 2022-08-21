Shekhar Suman Shares Raju Srivastava’s Health Update: ‘His Organs Are Functioning Normally’

Shekhar Suman has been one of those celebs who have constantly been sharing updates on Raju Srivastava’s health to worried fans through his social media. He has been sharing updates every day, and now he has revealed that the comedian is doing much better.

Taking to his Twitter, Shekhar Suman revealed that he has gotten to know that Raju Srivastava’s organs are functioning normally, as shared by his family. He tweeted, “Today’s update on Raju according to his family members.. his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏” See his tweet here:

Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

A few days back, his fans were concerned as rumours claiming that the comedian has lost his battle of life started doing the rounds. His manager exclusively confirmed to us that Raju Srivastava’s condition worsened a bit, but he has coped up and is doing fine. He also refuted reports that the comedian is brain dead.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava through a statement assured everyone that the comedian was in a stable condition. She told PTI, “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.”

Currently, the 58-year-old comedian is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. We are praying for his speedy recovery.

