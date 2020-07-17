Shekhar Suman Takes a Backseat From Demanding Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Family's Silence Making Me Uncomfortable

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. While autopsy and post-mortem reports have said that the cause of death for the actor is suicide, many have expressed that there is more at play there. Actor-politician Shekhar Suman is one of them.

The seasoned actor had started a crusade for justice for the actor, as he believes there has been foul-play involved. However, he recently tweeted that he will be taking a backseat as the late actor's family has not supported him.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that."

He further added, "“But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39. Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us.”

Rajya Sabha MP Subhramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the CBI be involved in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

