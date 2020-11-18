Shekhar Suman Wants Apology from Those Who Said He Used Sushant Singh Rajput's Death to Pursue Politics

Actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar.

"When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I couldn't care a fig about it. With these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me," he tweeted.

After Sushant's death in June, Shekhar Suman started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. The actor had faced criticism from a section of netizens who accused him of banking on the actor's death for his own political ambitions.

In separate tweets on Tuesday, Shekhar Suman further took a jibe at his critics and wrote: "If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity, if you don't you are a self-centered, coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain't always a motive behind what you do."

"Life's biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness, contentment and satisfaction," he added.