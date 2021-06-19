Shekhar Suman's Mother Passes Away, Actor Says 'I Feel Orphaned and Devastated'

Actor Shekhar Suman mourned the death of his mother with an emotional note. Shekhar took to his Twitter account to share the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers. In the tweet, he informed that his mother passed away on June 17. The actor-producer wrote that he feels “orphaned and devastated". Shekhar thanked his mother for being with him all the time. “Thank you all for your prayers and blessings,” he added.

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Expressing his condolence, a fan wrote that though things will be very raw at the moment, the actor should stay strong. The user also highlighted the “unbreakable bond” of a mother and child and said that the loss is “unbearable.” Reacting to the tweet, Shekhar wrote that he is heartbroken and it is difficult for him to bear the pain.

Sharing her health update on Twitter on June 15, Shekhar had informed that she was critical. He had earlier written that his heart was sinking as his mother was fighting a grim battle. In his following tweet, he thanked everyone for sending in prayers and wishes for his mother’s recovery.

Earlier this year, the actor took his mother for vaccination.

