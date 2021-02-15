Shenae Grimes Expecting Second Child With Husband Josh Beech

Los Angeles: Actor Shenae Grimes has announced that she and her husband, musician Josh Beech, are set to welcome their second child together. The “90210” star shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. “Here we go again! We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now,” Grimes, 31, wrote alongside photos from her maternity shoot with her two-year-old daughter, Bowie.

“Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we’ve shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move… in a car… with a toddler and a dog… during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We’re ready for ya,” she added. The Canadian actor and Beech, 34, got married in May 2013 and welcomed Bowie in September 2018.