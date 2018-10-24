Shenaz Treasury to Host All-women's Special Wrestling Event 'WWE Evolution'

Actress Shenaz Treasury will host an all-women's wrestling event, "WWE Evolution"."Women's wrestling has been on the rise and 'WWE Evolution' has been in the spotlight since its announcement. This is a historic moment for WWE as for the first time ever, a WWE special event will solely consist of all women's matches," Shenaz said in a statement."I am really excited about hosting the 'WWE Sunday Dhamaal' episode that will showcase exclusive features and interviews as we count down to 'WWE Evolution'.""WWE Evolution" will showcase matches like RAW Women's Championship with wrestler Ronda Rousey putting her RAW Women's title on the line against wrestler Nikki Bella.Other fights include SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch."WWE Sunday Dhamaal" features action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE's flagship programmes "RAW" and "SmackDown".It will air on October 28 on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY MAX channels.