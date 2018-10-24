English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shenaz Treasury to Host All-women's Special Wrestling Event 'WWE Evolution'
Shenaz Treasury is really excited about hosting the 'WWE Sunday Dhamaal' episode that will showcase exclusive features and interviews.
Image: Instagram/ Shenaz Treasury
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Shenaz Treasury will host an all-women's wrestling event, "WWE Evolution".
"Women's wrestling has been on the rise and 'WWE Evolution' has been in the spotlight since its announcement. This is a historic moment for WWE as for the first time ever, a WWE special event will solely consist of all women's matches," Shenaz said in a statement.
"I am really excited about hosting the 'WWE Sunday Dhamaal' episode that will showcase exclusive features and interviews as we count down to 'WWE Evolution'."
"WWE Evolution" will showcase matches like RAW Women's Championship with wrestler Ronda Rousey putting her RAW Women's title on the line against wrestler Nikki Bella.
Other fights include SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
"WWE Sunday Dhamaal" features action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE's flagship programmes "RAW" and "SmackDown".
It will air on October 28 on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY MAX channels.
Follow @news18movies for more
"Women's wrestling has been on the rise and 'WWE Evolution' has been in the spotlight since its announcement. This is a historic moment for WWE as for the first time ever, a WWE special event will solely consist of all women's matches," Shenaz said in a statement.
"I am really excited about hosting the 'WWE Sunday Dhamaal' episode that will showcase exclusive features and interviews as we count down to 'WWE Evolution'."
"WWE Evolution" will showcase matches like RAW Women's Championship with wrestler Ronda Rousey putting her RAW Women's title on the line against wrestler Nikki Bella.
Other fights include SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
"WWE Sunday Dhamaal" features action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE's flagship programmes "RAW" and "SmackDown".
It will air on October 28 on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY MAX channels.
Follow @news18movies for more
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
- No Bharat Stage IV Vehicle Shall be Sold Across India from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...