Sherdil Shergill's Surbhi Chandna Posts Stunning Pics As Bride; Her Caption Will Leave You In Splits

On Wednesday afternoon, Surbhi Chandna shared a string of new photographs of her latest bridal photoshoot proving why neutral silhouettes are becoming a closet staple gradually. What steals the entire limelight was the hilarious caption that Chandna accompanied her photos with. Though Chandna hasn’t tied the knot in reel life, she has done it multiple times in her reel life. Making a funny reference to the same, Chandna wrote, “Wedding Number 1626282209.”

As opposed to appearing loud, the heavy accessories on her outfit only accentuate the elegance of her look. Surbhi Chandna’s blouse inculcates the same work as the saree, thereby lending the ethnic silhouette a dash of cohesion. Her golden smoky eyes do not offset the monotone palate of the ensemble, but her statement emerald neckpiece and diamond earrings do add a serve a layer of contrast along with baby pink bangles. Hair pulled tucked back in a sleek bun with a matha-pathi and a matching wedding veil completes her entire look. Take a look here:

Wedding Number 1626282209 pic.twitter.com/9uBMUA5tYH— Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) December 7, 2022

Seeing her photos, one of the users gushed, “You are so pretty,” while another called her “Gorgeous.” Many others showered her with heart and fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

It remains unclear whether this bridal photoshoot of Chandna was a part of her latest professional commitment or a personal one. Currently, she shares the screen space with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Colors TV’s romantic-comedy daily soap Sherdil Shergill. The plot of the show chronicles the life of a young girl Manmeet, who’s passionate about building her own firm, while also fulfilling motherly responsibilities to a toddler. However, things take a sudden when a playful intern, Rajkumar, crosses her path.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is presently a part of the romantic comedy series Sherdil Shergill. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari under the banner of Parin Multimedia. Besides Surbhi, it also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role. Sherdil Shergill airs on Colors TV.

Not so long ago, Surbhi shared the screen space with Arjun Bijlani in the music video of Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar, sung by Yaseer Desai.

