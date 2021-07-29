Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Raj Kundra of Sexual Assault: 'He Kissed Me Even Though I Resisted'

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell had summoned Sherlyn Chopra to appear before them on July 27 to record her statement in connection to the pornography case involving Raj Kundra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody. The actress had applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like co-accused Kundra. She claimed that she was the first one to share information with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021 about Kundra’s company Armsprime that led to his arrest. She was granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

According to Etimes, Sherlyn had issued an FIR against Kundra in April 2021 of sexual assault. In her complaint, Sherlyn alleged that in early 2019, Raj Kundra had called her business manager with the idea of “The Sherlyn Chopra App”, saying that the content she would upload on social media was free but she could monetise it via a customised app. The actress further alleged that post their meeting on March 27, 2019, Kundra showed up “unannounced" at her place, owing to a heated argument over a text.

The actress alleged that Raj began “kissing" her even though she “resisted". Sherlyn claimed that Raj allegedly told her that his relationship with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, was “complicated" and he was “stressed most of the time." Sherlyn alleged that she asked him to stop as she was “scared". She eventually managed to push him and rushed into the washroom, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected Kundra’s bail plea in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The court had remanded Kundra, arrested on the night of July 19, in 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. Also, no clean chit has been given yet to Shilpa Shetty in the case, a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

