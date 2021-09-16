Sherlyn Chopra Calls Shilpa Shetty's Claimed Ignorance in Raj Kundra Case 'Yeda Banke Peda Khana'

Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to Shilpa Shetty‘s statement that she wasn’t aware what husband Raj Kundra was up to in the porn racket case. Sherlyn Chopra and Shilpa Shetty are both among 43 witnesses whose statements have been recorded in the 1467-page supplementary chargesheet filed on Wednesday by the Mumbai Police in the Raj Kundra pornography case.

In her statement to the Mumbai police, Shilpa said, “Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

Sherlyn Chopra then posted a video on Instagram, referring to Shilpa Shetty as ‘didi’. “According to some media reports, didi is saying that she wasn’t aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand youselves," Sherlyn said in the video while doing bicep curls with dumbbells.

She added with a smirk, “Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

The chargesheet against Kundra, 46, and his associate Ryan Thorpe, was filed before a magistrate court by the crime branch. The case against Kundra, arrested in July, is related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The chargesheet states that alleged accused Raj Kundra was the mastermind of the porn racket which lured aspiring female actors to work, and they were blackmailed into shooting porn films.

Sherlyn Chopra had filed multiple complaints against Raj Kundra. She claimed that she was misled by him for semi-nude photo shoots and accused him of sexual assault. Earlier, she had addressed his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, in a video and said that she wonders if Shilpa had any sympathy for the helpless victims in Raj’s case, who bravely recorded their statements at police stations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here