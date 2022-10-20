Sherlyn Chopra Files Complaint Against Sajid Khan, Wants Him Ousted From Bigg Boss 16

Ever since the first episode of Bigg Boss 16 aired and the inclusion of Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan was confirmed, the show has been in the midst of a big ongoing controversy. Sajid Khan, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the #MeToo campaign, has come under public scrutiny again and many have been irked by the decision of the makers to include him as a contestant.

While there are already multiple appeals to get the filmmaker ousted from the show due to his sexual misconduct, actress Sherlyn Chopra has now filed a police complaint against him at the Juhu police station in Mumbai.

In the complaint, Sherlyn brought to the fore a 2005 incident wherein she was molested by Sajid. Speaking to ETimes, Sherlyn’s spokesperson said that although the sections would not be mentioned, the complaint was made for outraging a woman’s modesty.

He also alleged that Sajid’s inclusion in Bigg Boss 16 was just a ploy for him to get his image cleared. Sherlyn Chopra has complained to the Deputy Commissioner of Police as well as the National Commission for Women.

The actress’s lawyer Sohail Sarif said that she also wanted Sajid to be ousted from the show and that Union Minister Anurag Thakur has been reached out for the same. “In a day or two, we are going to issue a notice to Colors TV to stop airing the episodes of Bigg Boss which have Sajid”, he said.

Other celebrities, who have objected to Sajid Khan being part of the reality show, include Sona Mohapatra, Ali Faizal and Tanushree Dutta.

