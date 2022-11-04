Sherlyn Chopra Mocks Rakhi Sawant, Says She Changes Her Boyfriends On 'Subscription' Basis; Watch Video

The ongoing spat between Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra has taken yet another ugly turn as the latter has now accused Sawant of attending and arranging events in 5-star hotels and changing her “husbands and boyfriends on a subscription basis”. Chopra was one of the many women who accused producer Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the Mee Too movement. After his participation in the Bigg Boss 16 season, Chopra openly displayed her disappointment by calling out the makers of the show.

Things turned ugly when Rakhi Sawant put out a statement in the media defending Sajid Khan. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has alleged Rakhi Sawant of organizing and arranging private events at luxury hotels. She even commented that Rakhi keeps changing her husbands and boyfriends and added that she drains their money until they are forced to leave her for good.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Previously, Chopra claimed Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan while condemning Bigg Boss 16 makers for encouraging his participation in the show. The ugly spat began when Rakhi Sawant reacted to Chopra’s statement and told paps in Hindi, “Why would anyone take you (Sherlyn Chopra) seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit? Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to accuse others in front of the media while wearing makeup and a saree? Don’t you die inside.”

Sherlyn wasn’t behind to respond to it, she said Rakhi Sawant should be ashamed of her herself for putting on over 31 Kg of makeup and using a wig to hide her baldness.”She changes her boyfriend, changes husband every three to four months,” she added.

In another paparazzi clip, Sherlyn called Rakhi “nonsense” and urged her to get a membership in the gym. “Why don’t you join a gym and gain some muscle? She just doesn’t want to work hard but she will go around media and paparazzi the whole time,” said Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Their never-ending verbal spat in the past few days has created a massive buzz on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here