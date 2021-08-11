Sherlyn Chopra Shares Old Pic With Raj Kundra From First Day of Shoot for App

Sherlyn Chopra on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an old picture of herself, in which she is seen posing with businessman Raj Kundra on the first day of the shoot for her app. “29 मार्च, 2019 का दिन था। आर्म्स्प्राइम द्वारा आयोजित ‘द शर्लिन चोपड़ा’ एैप का पहला कॉन्टेंट शूट होने जा रहा था। मेरे लिए यह एक नया अनुभव था क्योंकि पहले कभी किसी एैप के साथ मैं जुड़ी नहीं थी। उम्मीद और जोश का माहौल था।," she wrote alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherni (@sherlynchopraofficial)

On Friday, Sherlyn recorded her statement with the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in the porn case, of which Raj is allegedly the key conspirator. He is currently in judicial custody.

“My production company was never associated with Raj Kundra’s company. I signed an agreement with his company Armsprime as a celebrity artist. Hotshots made pornographic films with some other talent. Since hotshots, Bollywood Flame and Armsprime were all connected to Kundra and I had an agreement with his company. I was called in to throw some light on the terms and conditions. I told the officers that never did I shoot any videos for hotshots or other alleged apps of Mr Kundra," Sherlyn said.

She added, “Officers were trying to understand what was the modus operandi, who all were involved, how was I encouraged, what all was being told to people like me. Did he ever visit me personally and what transpired in those conversations. They wanted to know if I was approached for Bollyflame. Yes I was approached for other things but it never materialised. Basically I was told it will be basic glamour, but the content kept getting bolder - not once I felt the content was getting objectionable as I was being encouraged and made to believe that it was fine."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here