Sherlyn Chopra Records Statement in Porn Case: Was Asked, 'Raj Kundra Ke Sath Kaise Sambandh The'

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra was questioned for about 8 hours by Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell on Friday in connection to the pornography case involving businessman and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody. Sherlyn was summoned by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning under 160 CrPC. Apart from Sherlyn, Mumbai Police also questioned four employees of Kundra’s Armsprime. Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by the Mumbai Police for the alleged creation of pornographic videos.

“They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were," said Sherlyn, according to Etimes. “They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, ‘Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the’ and what about the other companies owned by him. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

The Property Cell had earlier summoned Sherlyn to appear before them on July 27 to record her statement in the pornography case. The actress had also applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like co-accused Kundra. However, the Mumbai Sessions court had rejected her bail application.

The Mumbai crime branch had started an investigation into the case after some victims approached the Malwani police station in February 2021. In her plea, Sherlyn said that she was apprehending arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

In the plea, she claimed that she was not aware of the contents of the FIR as she was neither given a copy of it nor was she informed of the specific allegations levelled against her.

Police have said that at least 11 persons have been arrested so far in the case. Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe are two of the accused in the case. They are currently in judicial custody.

