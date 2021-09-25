Sherlyn Chopra Takes Dig at Shilpa Shetty: 'Do Something For Women and Children Who are Suffering'

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra, who is one of the accused in the pornography case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, recently took a dig at actress Shilpa Shetty. Since Kundra’s arrest, Sherlyn has made several comments stating that Shilpa was aware of the pornographic content that Raj was allegedly producing and circulating through his apps. The Hungama 2 actress, however had given a statement to the police saying that she did not know about Kundra’s work.

Recently Sherlyn took to Twitter to share a video from an interview where she took an aim at Shilpa. The actress, who judges the reality show Super Dancer 4 had talked about Rani Laxmibai in one of the episodes. In the interview, Sherlyn said, “. “It’s very easy to do sashtang dandvat pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on a stage. You should be on the ground, do something for women and children who are suffering. Step out of your mansion and do something. Step out of the world of porn and you will see the whole world will do sashtang dandvat pranams for you.”

She tweeted in Hindi, “You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!”

Earlier, Shilpa had given a statement to the Mumbai Police saying, “Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

Post that, Sherlyn shared a video on Twitter which she captioned, “Yeda banke peda khana." “According to some media reports, didi (referring to Shilpa) is saying that she wasn’t aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand youselves," Sherlyn said in the video while doing bicep curls with dumbbells.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn had filed multiple complaints against Raj Kundra. She claimed that she was misled by him for semi-nude photo shoots and accused him of sexual assault. Earlier, she had addressed his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, in a video and said that she wonders if Shilpa had any sympathy for the helpless victims in Raj’s case, who bravely recorded their statements at police stations.

