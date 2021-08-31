Sherlyn Chopra Urges Shilpa Shetty to 'Accept Her Mistakes,' Show Sympathy Towards 'Helpless Girls'

Sherlyn Chopra had filed multiple complaints against businessman Raj Kundra. She claimed that she was misled by him for semi-nude photo shoots and accused him of sexual assault. Since last month, Raj has been in police custody after he was arrested for his involvement in creating adult content and distributing it through a mobile app. Now, Sherlyn, in a new video, has addressed his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty.

She questioned Shilpa for praising Rani Laxmi Bai while judging the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. In the video, Sherlyn said that it makes her wonder if Shilpa had any sympathy for the helpless victims in Raj’s case, who bravely recorded their statements at police stations. She also claimed that Shilpa’s followers on social media had been trolling her, saying that the pictures posted by her are photoshopped.

Sherlyn added, “But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much more educated than you, me and your followers.” She pointed out one of Shilpa’s recent posts on Instagram that spoke about faith. Shilpa has been sharing cryptic messages related to invoking faith and positivity on Instagram. Citing the same, Sherlyn expressed, “I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread the light even in the most hopeless situations.” She signed off her video message requesting Shilpa, as a woman, to help the girls in seeking justice.

Sherlyn captioned the video in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “I request you to show some sympathy towards the female victims. There is no harm in admitting one’s mistakes.”

Previously, Sherlyn reported to the Crime Branch’s Property Cell in Mumbai to record her statement in the ongoing case against Raj. She filed a sexual assault complaint in April. Allegedly, Raj showed up unannounced at Sherlyn’s residence after a business meeting. According to her lawsuit, he started kissing Sherlyn despite her resistance.

