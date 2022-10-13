Sherni Director Amit Masurkar to be Key Jury Member of Environmental Film Festival ALT EFF

Started in 2020 as a virtual festival, ALT EFF – All Living Things Environmental Film Festival – is back this year with an exciting new array of films from across the globe. Started with a strong intent to promote and stir a conversation on nature, conservation and the environment at large, the festival is the brainchild of Kunal Khanna. This year the festival will have 55 films as part of the line up with 33 exclusive India premieres lined up.

One of the most exciting developments is that Sherni director Amit Masurkar has come on board as a member of the jury this year. Amit’s film deals with the subject of wildlife conservation and a human wildlife conflict which is in sync with the purpose of the festival.

Amit says, “Climate change is real and we are facing serious consequences of years of environmental degradation today. ALT EFF is helping create awareness and steer public opinion in favour of conservation and animal rights. I’m honoured to be part of this year’s jury and I look forward to watching incredible films from all over the world that have been curated to create a positive change in our thinking and behaviour.”

Not only that, the festival this year will also be having its first ever offline screenings of key films across multiple cities in India and the festival is completely free of cost for its virtual leg. The festival kicks off on 17th November and will be on through till 27th November.

Kunal’s says, “2022 is a big year for ALT EFF as we finally bring the films to you in your cities for in-person screenings and simultaneously offer the virtual program completely free of cost to audiences across the country. This step brings us closer to our mission of making environmental cinema accessible for everyone and to be a catalyst for environmental action.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here