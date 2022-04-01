Shershaah Leads IIFA Nominations with 12 Nods, Followed by 83 and Ludo

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced its 12 Popular Category nominations for the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. Rounding out the 12 Popular Categories are Best Picture, Direction, Performance in A Leading Role (Female & Male), Performance in a Supporting Role (Female & Male), Music Direction, Playback Singer (Female & Male) & Best story (Original & Adapted), Lyrics.

Indian Cinema has had an incredible year with a varied number of truly distinctive films that not only took the box office by storm but were also critically acclaimed, fetching rave reviews. Shershaah leads the way, amassing the highest number of nominations, 12 in total, ‘83’ and ‘Ludo’ come close second with 9 and 6 nominations respectively, followed by ‘Thappad’ and ‘Atrangi Re’ with 5 and ‘Mimi’ with 4 nominations.

The top picks for the Best Picture category are Shershaah, 83, Ludo, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Thappad. Nominations for the best Direction category are Kabir Khan (83), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah) and Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) are Vidya Balan (Sherni), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), and Taapsee Pannu (Thappad).

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah), Late Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium), and Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle).

The nominees for Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) are Gauahar Khan (14 Phere), Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium), Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom), Shalini Vatsa (Ludo), and Sai Tamhankar (Mimi).

The nominees for Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) are Jiiva (83), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo), Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

The nominees for Music Direction are Pritam (83), AR Rahman (99 Songs), A.R.Rahman (Atrangi re), Pritam (Ludo), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah).

The nominees for Playback Singer (Female) are Shreya Goshal for the song Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re), Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari (Mimi), Jasleen Royal for Ranjha (Shershaah), Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah).

The nominees for Playback Singer (Male) are Arijit Singh for the song Lehra Do (83), Arijit Singh for Rait Zara si (Atrangi Re), Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad (Ludo), Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), B Praak for Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)

Furthermore, the nominees for Best Story (Original) are Himanshu Sharma (Atrangi Re), Shubham for (Eeb Allay Ooo!), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah)

The nominees for Best Story (Adapted) are Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World CUp 1983) (83), Abhishek Chaubey, Hussain Haidry (Ankahi Kahaniya), Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (Mimi), Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Vijayendra Prasad (Thalaivii)

The nominees for Lyrics are Kausar Munir for the song Lehre Do (83), Irshad Kamil for the song Rait Zara Si (Atrangi Re), Irshad Kamil for the song Shayad (Love Aaj Kal), Tanishk Bagchi for the song Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), B Praak, Jaani for the song Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

