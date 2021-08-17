Shershaah: Salman Khan Suggested Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for Captain Vikram Batra Biopic

Shershaah follows the real life story of Param Vir Chakra Capt Vikram Batra and the title role has been played by Sidharth Malhotra. Now, it has come to light that Salman Khan was keen on seeing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the role of Capt Batra. Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala has revealed that Salman approached him and suggested Aayush’s name. However, the producer had already suggested Sidharth’s name to Capt Batra’s family.

“Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush’s (Sharma) debut film, and wanted to partner with me on it. However, the family ‘unanimously seconded’ on the idea of Sidharth playing the Param Vir Chakra awardee by then and a meeting between the actor and the family was already arranged. It would have been highly unethical to drop him for another actor. When Capt Batra’s family gave me the rights, it was a big moment for me. They showed immense trust in me, and I didn’t want to go wrong at any step. I explained it to Salman, who was understanding. Aayush was sweet and sportingly said that playing a double role in his debut movie might be (a tall order),” Shabbir told Mid-Day.

Shershaah, also featuring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra - is streaming on OTT platform.

