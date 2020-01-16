Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Releases Captain Vikram Batra Biopic Poster on His Birthday

On the occasion on his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra has released the poster of his upcoming biographical action film Shershaah.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share the poster. In the caption, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor wrote, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

In the film, Sidharth will portray the character of real-life hero Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

Actress Kiara Advani, who also happens to be the co-star in the film opposite Sidharth, has shared the poster along with a wish for Sidharth. “Thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero & his brave journey. Aur Janamdin Mubarak @sidmalhotra!” she wrote.

Speaking about the pressure of playing the Kargil hero, Sidharth had told IANS, "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family".

"It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film," he added.

Vishnu Vardhan’s directorial Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala. The film will hit the floors on July 3.

