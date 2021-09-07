Shershaah Writer Says Dimple Cheema Confirmed Vikram Batra Cut His Thumb, Used Blood As Sindoor

Sidharth Malhotra’s war film Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, has gathered much fanfare for its fresh approach to the genre. The movie explored several facets of Batra’s life -from his relationship to fiancee Dimple Cheema, played by actress Kiara Advani, to his life as a professional.

Considering how movies always try to dramatise the real events to appeal to the audience, the scene where Malhotra cuts his thumb with a blade to use the blood as sindoor to Advani may have seemed to be a work of fiction. However, as it turns out, Batra was quite a filmy and romantic man in real life. In an interview toThe Indian Express, Shershaah writer Sandeep revealed that he met Cheema two or three times and she confirmed that Batra indeed cut his thumb to use his blood as sindoor.

Sandeep said that the act itself was “over-the-top as if from the 70s or 80s." “The act itself is over-the-top as if from the 70s or 80s, but Dimple’s reaction of “kinna filmy banda mila hai mainu (My man is so filmy)” balances it. Dimple is such a beautiful aspect to this story,” Srivastava said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Shershaah isn’t the first time that we see Vikram Batra’s portrayal onscreen, the most popular comparison being that of Abhishek Bachchan in LOC: Kargil (2003). But Srivastava was unaffected. “We weren’t worried about the comparisons. What we knew is Sidharth is giving his 100 percent into playing this character. His work is phenomenal and we knew we were doing something with utmost sincerity and honesty."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here