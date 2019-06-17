Shershah Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Heading to Kargil to Celebrate Vijay Diwas
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be heading to Kargil for the next schedule of Shershah and celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas with the soldiers.
The shooting of Vishnu Varadhan's Shershah kicked off in Chandigarh in May. The film's lead stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be heading to Kargil for the next schedule. The team will reach Ladakh district to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and spend some time with the soldiers as well.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the day and celebrations will take place over three days, from July 25-27.
A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Sidharth and Kiara will kick off the shoot after the celebrations and will also spend some time with the soldiers. While Sidharth will stay on for at least a month to film war sequences, Kiara's portions will be wrapped up earlier."
Shershah is the biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, the Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. Kiara is playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. While shooting in Chandigarh, Sidharth and Kiara met with the family of the war hero and also saw old photo albums to get more insights into the character. The actors then headed to Dharamshala to shoot the next portion of the film.
Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her film Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, which is releasing this week. Sidharth, whose last film was Aiyaary in 2018, will be next seen with Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi.
