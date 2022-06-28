'She's in LOOOVVEEE': Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan's Comment on Kim's 'Cute' Relationship with Pete Davidson

Khloé Kardashian is all excited about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Friday, Khloe had an interactive session with her fans on Twitter as the ninth episode of the Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, was aired. Khloe had also reacted to some of her fans' comments.

One of her fans indicated the mushy romance between Kim and Pete in the latest episode. As the user mentioned, “Kimberly is in love, LMAO, its’ so cute.” Khloé reacted to the tweet and chimed in the fun and wrote, “Isn’t it? She is in looovveee.” Khloé added extra letters to the word love to stretch her happiness as well.

Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

In the latest episode of the show, the audience got an extra sneak peek into the love life of Kim and her beau Pete. The show gave a slight glimpse of the relationship between the SKIMS founder and SNL alum. In the episode, Kim was seen traveling abroad in her private plane. Later in the episode, the crew of her plane presented Kim with a gift from her beau who had sent her favourite ice cream, just like the dutiful boyfriend he is. Throughout the episode, Kim was spotted blushing and talking about Pete. Though Pete has never shown up in the reality show physically, his voice has apparently been heard in the show.

Kim’s blushing throughout the episode was also observed by Khloé. She also did wrote about it during her interaction session, “Hahaha, Kim is so funny lol! How she smiles due to blushing makes me blush.” This Kardashian sister is known for her bold and humble nature and she didn’t hesitate to express her views on her sister’s relationship, which is truly positive.

Hahaha Kim is so funny lol how she smiles due to blushing makes me blush #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

During the session, she also mentioned Kourtney Kardashian and tweeted, “I love Kourt, because someone tells her something and she doesn’t even do her own research, she just trusts that person. I love her. Go quail eggs go the Kardashians.”

