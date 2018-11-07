GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs Enjoy Cosy Lunch Outing

Actor Shia LaBeouf and singer FKA Twigs proved inseparable as they enjoyed a cosy lunch outing in Los Angeles.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs Enjoy Cosy Lunch Outing
File photo of Shia LaBeouf,(Image courtesy: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor Shia LaBeouf and singer FKA Twigs proved inseparable as they enjoyed a cosy lunch outing in Los Angeles.

The actor passionately clung onto the British singer as they enjoyed conversation during a low-key lunch earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two were both dressed for comfort, with Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, donning a daintily printed shirt and paperbag waist trousers. LaBeouf was clad in a simple white top and shorts.

It has been two months since a source said LaBeouf was having a "very happy, nice time" with the singer.

He reportedly fell for her in May on the set of his 2019 film "Honey Boy".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...