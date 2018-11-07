English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs Enjoy Cosy Lunch Outing
Actor Shia LaBeouf and singer FKA Twigs proved inseparable as they enjoyed a cosy lunch outing in Los Angeles.
File photo of Shia LaBeouf,(Image courtesy: Instagram)
The actor passionately clung onto the British singer as they enjoyed conversation during a low-key lunch earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The two were both dressed for comfort, with Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, donning a daintily printed shirt and paperbag waist trousers. LaBeouf was clad in a simple white top and shorts.
It has been two months since a source said LaBeouf was having a "very happy, nice time" with the singer.
He reportedly fell for her in May on the set of his 2019 film "Honey Boy".
