Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs Enjoy Cosy Lunch Outing

Actor Shia LaBeouf and singer FKA Twigs proved inseparable as they enjoyed a cosy lunch outing in Los Angeles.The actor passionately clung onto the British singer as they enjoyed conversation during a low-key lunch earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.The two were both dressed for comfort, with Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, donning a daintily printed shirt and paperbag waist trousers. LaBeouf was clad in a simple white top and shorts.It has been two months since a source said LaBeouf was having a "very happy, nice time" with the singer.He reportedly fell for her in May on the set of his 2019 film "Honey Boy".