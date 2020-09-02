Shibani and Anusha Dandekar Speak Up in Defence of 'Baby Sister' Rhea Chakraborty

Sisters Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, who have known Rhea since her days as a video jockey, have spoken up in her defence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shibani shared a long post on Instagram, saying she has known Rhea since the latter was 16 years old, calling her "vibrant, strong, vivacious" and a "bright spark".

Shibani's sister Anusha commented on her post, saying, "I'm crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever ❤️❤️❤️ #justiceforrhea."

The post has garnered comments from other celebs as well, who expressed their sadness over the 'victimisation' of Rhea. Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, "You're a rock, @shibanidandekar. I'm proud of you, and lucky to count you among my very few friends. While I don't really know Rhea, it's heartbreaking to watch her be victimised by evidence-free conjectures in the media just so they can distract India from the real issues of Covid, China, the total failure of this government and the collapse of our Economy. Good on you for standing strong."

Shibani's statement comes after Rhea was accused by Sushant's family of abetment to suicide and money laundering, as well as of administering several medicines to the actor. Last week, Rhea appeared on several television interviews and denied all the allegations. The actress has also been subjected to a barrage of hate from fans of the actor.

After her interview, several celebrities including Laskhmi Manchu, Minissha Lamba, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu have spoken up against Rhea's vilification.