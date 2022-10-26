Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Diwali Photos Are Couple Goals; See Here

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are bona fide couple goals. The couple offered a glimpse into their Diwali celebrations with a slew of pre-celebration photos on their social media pages. In one of her posts, actress and singer Shibani shared pictures of herself with her husband Farhan in their stunning festive outfits.

Shibani can be seen donning a Sabyasachi flowery printed sharara suit with a net dupatta. She accessorized her attire with beautiful double-layered jewellery and kept her hair open. Filmmaker and actor Farhan wore a black kurta and paired it with a white dhoti-style pyjama. He tied a half bun for his hairstyle. “Let’s call these the before pictures,” read the caption posted with the photo.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her industry friends and fans took to the comment section and dropped fire and heart emojis. Reacting to photos, musician Anurag Rao wrote, “Kya bhai, bahut Sabya lag rahe ho!” with a fire emoji while actress Athiya Shetty commented with a red heart emoji. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped fire and heart emojis for the couple.

One of their fans wrote, “Super cool,” while another one said, “Happy Diwali,” with a red heart emoji.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani exchanged wedding vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in February this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen as an actor in the 2019 release, The Sky is Pink. The Shonali Bose directorial featured Farhaan alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. While he has been away from acting, Farhaan has a series of projects lined up for release as a producer. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot are backed by Farhaan’s production company.

Shibani, on the other hand, was seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please.

