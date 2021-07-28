Shibani Dandekar Answers If She and Farhan Akhtar Are Planning to Get Married Anytime Soon

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They often feature in each other’s Instagram posts and share pictures from their picturesque getaways. Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now and in a recent interview the actress opened up on her wedding plans.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, the 40-year-old talked about her recent short movie Love in the Times of Corona which released on Voot Select streaming platform on Tuesday. Dandekar said that the movie was a new experience for her as she had to deliver her performance in a very short amount of time. When asked if she is nervous about her recent release and how people will react to it, Dandekar said that she is more excited for the audience to see her work rather than being nervous.

The actress also sharedthat even though Farhan was yet to watch her movie, she had already discussed her role with him and knows all about it. Dandekar, who had been promoting Farhan’s recent release Toofaan on her Instagram, confessed that her social media handle had turned into a “Toofaan fan-page.” She further mentioned that her continuous support for the film comes from a “very genuine and real place” and watching Farhan’s journey for the role so closely has been a “real honour and a privilege.” The actress also said that she was impressed with the whole process of training and shooting and other parts that went behind the making of the movie.

Dandekar also told BollywoodLife, “I am such a fan of the movie and it’s not a biased opinion.” She also mentioned that she has already watched Farhan’s latest release on Amazon Prime 11 times. Moving further the actress was asked about her wedding plans with Farhan to which she said that the duo has not discussed it yet.

