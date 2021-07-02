Shibani Dandekar Backs Britney Spears Conservatorship Fight: 'Stop Controlling Women'

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father, Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship. The singer’s appeal to the court to suspend her father as the sole conservator of her estate gained wide public attention. Millions of fans, media houses, and public figures have expressed concern over Britney’s well-being. After the US pop star’s public breakdown during her bombshell testimony last week, people all over the world were infuriated, demanding Britney’s father’s immediate removal from the conservatorship duties.

Among other allies, Shibani Dandekar has reacted to the court’s decision on social media. Shibani pointed out how Bill Cosby, who drugged and raped 60 women, was freed on the same day when the judge denied the singer’s request to remove her father as her conservator. “Stop controlling women," she wrote.

For the unversed, entertainer Cosby was serving a three-ten year sentence in a prison outside Philadelphia. On Wednesday, a US Court quashed the actor and comedian’s sex crimes conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced that it has overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction.

Speaking about the LA Superior Court judge’s decision to retain Jamie as Britney’s sole conservator, an excerpt of the document read, “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice.”

