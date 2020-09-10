Ankita Lokhande Only Spews Hate for Her Own Fame, Says Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar has come down heavily on Ankita Lokhande after the latter slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs "when she very well knew about his mental state".

Ankita late Wednesday night put up a clarification on her social media accounts, saying that many people have called her names but she never responded to anything and came forward to speak about Sushant when they were together. She also said that Rhea was the closest person to SSR so she should not have let him consume drugs.

Taking a jibe at Rhea, Ankita wrote, "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?"

Now, Shibani has come out in support of Rhea and lashed out at Ankita for "capitalising on Rhea being targeted." In response to a tweet, directed at Ankita's post, Shibani wrote, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!" (sic)

Responding to another user, who said it's Rhea's "intelligence and strength that scares her haters," Shibani said, "Thank you for saying this... good to see people thinking about this and not being swayed by the media narrative as well as that of @anky1912 who only spews hate for her own fame."

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a series of controversies in the media.