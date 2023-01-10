Shibani Dandekar Calls Farhan Akhtar 'My Everything' As She Sends Birthday Wishes To Her Love

The multitalented Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, January 9. On this special day, Farhan, who has mesmerised us as a filmmaker, a writer, an actor and a singer, received wishes from his family and fraternity but the most noteworthy one was from his wife Shibani Dandekar. Even though it arrived a day later but it was worth the wait.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani Dandekar dropped an unseen picture with her hubby in which the two stars were seen cozily sitting together with the actor’s arms wrapped around her shoulder. Along with the picture, Shibani also penned a heartwarming note and called Farhan her ‘best friend, soul mate and the whole world’. “Happy birthday husband. My best friend, my soul mate, my whole world! You are my everything. Love you more than you will ever know Farhan Akhtar. This will be your biggest year yet! I see bright shining stars and dreams coming true! Go get everything you want, it is waiting for you and you deserve it. Will be by your side for all of it,” she wrote.

Soon after the post was shared, Farhan reacted to it and commented, “Love you Shu" with a red heart emoji. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also wrote, “What a lovely message ❤️". Among others, Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia also sent birthday wishes to Akhtar via comment section.

Earlier, Farhan also received a sweet wish from his sister, Zoya Akhtar. She shared a black-and-white picture of Farhan from his childhood and wrote, “Birthday boy. I (heart emoticon) You More Each Year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness." Shibani Dandekar responded to the post, calling it “the cutest".

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will make a comeback as a filmmaker with the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt-starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The shooting of the film has not started yet.

