Coronavirus
Shibani Dandekar Cosies Up to Farhan Akhtar, Says Her Better Half Didn't Get Social Distancing Memo

Image: Instagram

Shibani Dandekar poked fun at her 'better half' Farhan Akhtar on Instagram by posting a picture of him cosying up to her during a time of social distancing.

With the world busy combating the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, social isolation is being recommended as a measure to prevent spread of the virus. Celebrities and medical experts are advocating self-isolation as a way of fighting the disease.

However, Shibani Dandekar says her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar seems to have missed the memo and are using this self-quarantine period to spend some quality time together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared an image of the two alongside the caption, "Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar clearly didn't get the social distancing memo." Farhan Akhtar reacted to his ladylove’s post with black heart emojis.

However, Farhan and Shibani are not the only celebs to take to social media to share glimpses from their life while they self-quarantine during the pandemic.

Fresh to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan, an avid reader, sitting cosy with a book. The second of the two images she posted shows her clicking him with her phone. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she captioned the pictures.

Actor Deepika Padukone is also one of the many celebrities who are social distancing themselves. She posted an image of a disorganized wardrobe, writing, “Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.”

Malaika Arora too self-quarantined with son Arhaan. She shared a picture of soaking the sun, sitting by a window with her pooch on the photo-sharing platform. Along with the post, she wrote, "Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone.. thank u my arhaan for the pic."

