Shibani Dandekar Drops a Pic With Her 'Lifelines' As She Celebrates Birthday In Australia

Days after Farhan Akhtar celebrated his wife Shibani Dandekar’s birthday in Australia, the actress has now shared an unseen picture of the celebration on social media. In the click, Shibani can be seen posing with her loved ones. The picture not only features Shibani’s hubby Farhan but also her sisters Vj Anusha Dandekar and singer Apeksha Dandekar. Moreover, Shibani’s parents Sulabha and Shashidhar Dandekar can also be spotted in the photograph. In the happy picture, Shibani is seen posing for the camera while grinning as her friends left her up.

Sharing the picture, Shibani also penned a heartfelt note that read, “Hands down one of the best bdays I’ve ever had! Celebrating with the people I love the most in this world. My lifelines. Heart is so full! Thank you universe.”

Soon after the picture were shared, fans started to pour sweet remarks in the comments section.”Picture Perfect Love,” wrote of the social media users wrote. “Lovely to see you all together precious” another person commented. Several other users also dropped red heart and heart eyes emoticons.

Shibani and Farhan got hitched in an intimate wedding on February 19 of this year. The ceremony was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Kandala farmhouse in the presence of their family and close friends. Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan were among the celebrities invited. The duo later registered marriage in Mumbai.