Shibani Dandekar Goes to Dinner with Farhan Akhtar's Daughters and Rest of the Family

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are yet to tie the knot, but it seems the model and anchor has already become a part of his family. On Sunday, Shibani joined the whole Akhtar family for dinner. In attendance were Farhan's daughters Shakya and Akira, his mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar, as well as father Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi.

They were at a pan-Asian restaurant in Bandra and while stepping out, the group posed for some family pictures, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The year has started on a happy note for the family, as they gear up to celebrate Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday on January 17. The day will be marked with a big private party at a five-star hotel. An exhibition, titled 'The World of Javed Akhtar', is also schedule for January 16-20.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a while ago and made their relationship Insta-official early last year. The two have shared snaps from holidays together, ramp walks and several joint public appearances. They were also at the Cricket World Cup opening ceremony together in London, where Shibani was anchoring the show and Farhan was representing India.

Farhan is currently working on his upcoming release Toofan, playing the role of a boxer. There has been speculation that the couple might tie the knot soon, most probably after the release of Toofan release this year.

The actor-filmmaker was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has daughters Shakya and Akira.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.