Shibani Dandekar Has This to Say on Marriage Plans with Farhan Akhtar

Actor and television host Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often teases their fans with mushy pictures and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work. Shibani and Farhan have been together for a while, therefore, every now and then the couple encounters the ‘marriage question.’ Even their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview, Shibani revealed that the topic of marriage has not come up between her and Farhan. The television host admitted that due to the lockdown, as they were in close proximity, the two have learned a lot about each other

She told Bollywood Bubble that everyone has been asking her whether she was ready to take the relationship to the next level.Addressing the most-asked question, she shared that nothing of that sort is on her mind. Shibani revealed that the lockdown ensured that they got to know each other ‘much quicker’ than they would have otherwise.

Shibani shared that the two used to work out together, watch content, play with dogs, and then Farhan would set off to work and so would she. Shibani said that the two had struck a good balance and had a lot of things similar. “We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually,” she added.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for the last three years. Earlier, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and they have two daughters. Even after parting ways, they co-parent their children. Farhan was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, which was released on the OTT platform as cinemas remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the film, the actor essayed the role of a boxer, Aziz Ali. The audience loved the adorable love story portrayed by Mehra as much as they loved Aziz’s punches.

